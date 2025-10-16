Storm Host Memorial Cup Sponsorship Event

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

On Tuesday, October 14th the Guelph Storm hosted the Guelph - 2027 Memorial Cup Sponsorship Event at Linamar Guelph in the Frank Hasenfratz Centre for Excellence in Manufacturing.

The Memorial Cup brings together the champions of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with the host team, to compete for national supremacy. The event also serves as a tribute to Canada's fallen soldiers, making it a tournament rich in tradition, meaning, and community impact.

The event was hosted by Paul Osborne, a member of the 2027 Memorial Cup Bid Committee and PA Announcer for the Storm. The presentation featured remarks from:

Jim Jarrell, CEO & President, Linamar Corporation

Andy Veileux, President & CEO, Guelph Chamber of Commerce

Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Ken McDougall, retired President of Skyjack and Bid Committee member

If selected, the 2027 Memorial Cup would serve as the centrepiece of Guelph's bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years since the city's founding. The bid represents a true partnership between the Guelph Storm and the City of Guelph, with strong municipal support through funding, logistics, and community engagement.

At the heart of Guelph's bid for the 2027 Memorial Cup is our community. We believe our greatest competitive advantage lies not just in our world-class hockey facilities, but in the people, places, and spirit that define Guelph. Our programming will be inclusive, accessible, and representative of Guelph's diverse communities. We're committed to ensuring every resident sees themselves reflected in this celebration.

