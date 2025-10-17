Soto Scores Hat Trick, Picks up Five Points in Win over Generals

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum (right) vs. the Oshawa Generals

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum (right) vs. the Oshawa Generals(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 16, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Oshawa Generals as a part of the OHL's Rivalry Week. Peterborough won the game by a score of 7-3.

Matthew Soto led the way for the Petes, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists for five points. Aiden Young had four assists, while Adam Novotný scored twice and added an assist. James Petrovski also had a multi-point game, picking up two assists. Brennan Faulkner and Kaden McGregor each had a goal in the game. Leon Kolarik, Thanasi Marentette, Gerry DiCunzolo, Yanis Lutz, and Genc Ula each picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 24/27 for his fourth win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Oshawa Goal (2:47) - Brooks Rogowski (5), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal (15:32) - Brennan Faulkner (4), Assist - Matthew Soto (5)

Peterborough Goal (16:39) SH - Matthew Soto (3), Assists - Aiden Young (3), Genc Ula (2)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (5:44) - Kaden McGregor (2), Assists - Gerry DiCunzolo (First OHL Point), Yanis Lutz (2)

Peterborough Goal (11:34) - Adam Novotný (3), Assists - Thanasi Marentette (1), Matthew Soto (6)

Oshawa Goal (13:50) - Vadim Smirnov (3), Assists - Sam Roberts (2), Brooks Rogowski (4)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (:17) - Matthew Soto (4), Assists - James Petrovski (3), Aiden Young (4)

Peterborough Goal (6:12) - Matthew Soto (5), Assists - Adam Novotný (4), AIden Young (5)

Peterborough Goal (9:57) PP - Adam Novotný (4), Assists - Leon Kolarik (4), James Petrovski (4)

Oshawa Goal (17:14) PP - Owen Griffin (6), Assists - Ben Danford (2), Simon Wang (5)

The Petes are back in action for the OHL's Rivalry Week on Saturday, October 18, when they host the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.