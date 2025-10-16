Attack Continue Win Streak against Barrie Colts in a 6-0 Victory

Published on October 16, 2025

The Attack were looking to keep the good times rolling after taking two games against the North Bay Battalion on the weekend as they face the Barrie Colts in a mid-week clash on Wednesday night at the Bayshore Arena.

In the first frame, both teams came out slow and only trading a few chances early in the period. But with just 6:06 left in the period Nicholas Sykora would keep his hot streak alive netting his 6th goal in five games off a great battle win by Tristan Delisle and pass down low to Mbuyi who was able to find Sykora and give the Attack the 1-0 lead.

The second period started the same as the first with not much action. With just 8:26 left on the clock, the Attack on the penalty kill, would see Harry Nansi pick up a bobbling puck in the neutral zone and break free from the defender to put him on a breakaway where he would flip the puck past a diving Herbik to extend the lead to 2-0. Late in the second the Bears would find the back of the net again when Masen Wary tipped a point-shot from Arnett to increase the Attack lead to 3-0.

The final frame got off to a bit of a quicker start. Just five minuets in, Pierce Mbuyi on the power play would find the back of a wide open cage after a beautiful set up pass from Michael Dec to extend the Bares lead to 4-0. Shortly after Mbuyi, Max Delisle would find a loose puck from Zurawski's shot and would wrap it around the net to beat Colt's goaltender Hrebik, pushing the lead to 5-0 Owen Sound Attack score. Late in the period the Attack were back on the power play, Harry Nansi would pick up the puck lose in the slot and make his man miss as he popped it into the back of the net to give the Attack a 6-0 victory over the Colts in this mid-week clash.

Upcoming for the Attack is the league wide Rivalry Week as they set up to play a home and home with the Guelph Storm. The Attack will first travel to Guelph's home ice Friday night, then heading back home for a Saturday night 7pm puck drop.







