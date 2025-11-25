Wolves Host Hockey Fights Cancer Game

Published on November 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves return home this Friday, November 28th to host the Barrie Colts, with puck drop set for 7:05pm. Friday's game is a Hockey Fights Cancer night, along with the Wolves wearing their retro green alternate uniforms.

The Wolves will seek to extend their two-game home winning streak on Friday, coming off a 6-3 win at home to the London Knights. Goaltender Björn Bronäs made his Wolves debut in grand fashion, stopping 32 of 35 shots and earning first star honours. Kieron Walton (WPG) and Nathan Villeneuve (SEA) had matching one goal and two assist games, with Chase Coughlan tallying a goal and an assist en route to the win.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Northern Hockey Academy. Join us for their second intermission Chuck-A-Puck, with big prizes on the line in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

Friday's game is a Hockey Fights Cancer game. $2 from every walk-up ticket sold will go towards the Canadian Cancer Society. There will be a Hockey Fights Cancer puck draw, where you can purchase a lavender puck for $20, and receive the chance to pull a lavender puck signed by a member of the Wolves leadership group (Nathan Villeneuve, Kieron Walton, Alex Pharand and Rowan Henderson). Everyone in attendance will also be able to show who they fight cancer for, with I Fight For cards available throughout the concourse that can be filled out and held up in the pre-game ceremony. The Wolves encourage all attending to wear lavender in support of Hockey Fights Cancer.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for Friday's game are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for both of this weekend's game and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.