Friday, November 28th Is Annual Books for Kids Night Sponsored by GuelphToday.com

Friday, November 28th is the annual GuelphToday.com Books for Kids Night as Windsor Spitfires visit Guelph for the final meeting of the regular season.

GuelphToday.com and the Guelph Storm are asking fans attending the game to bring happiness into the homes of many families in our community by giving the gift of reading.

When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand to collect your donations of new, unwrapped books that are suitable for ages newborn to 18 years. For every book that fans donate, volunteers will provide a raffle ticket. The winning numbers have been pre-drawn, and fans can check their raffle tickets immediately to see if they have won one of the great prizes donated by the Guelph Storm and GuelphToday.com. Winning numbers, collection bins, and prizes will be located in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Any prizes not claimed will be available for pickup at the Storm Administration Offices once the game begins.

About GuelphToday

At GuelphToday, we strive to strengthen communities by connecting you to reliable, timely and accurate information about the issues, people and businesses that matter to Guelph. We believe that local news and information should be free and accessible to all, as it plays an integral role in a healthy community.

GuelphToday is part of Village Media's growing network of online news sites that are dedicated to providing local stories written by journalists who live and work in those communities. We're proud champions of local news and work diligently to deliver the news needed to help individuals stay engaged and informed.

