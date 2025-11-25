Thank You, Jett

Published on November 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The entire Guelph Storm organization would like to thank Jett for his dedication, hard work and commitment throughout his last four years with the hockey club and would like to wish him and the entire Luchanko family the best as he finishes his OHL career and moves on to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

