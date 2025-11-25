CHL Announces Officiating Crew for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Published on November 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize and congratulate the officiating crew selected to work the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

First introduced in 2024, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a two-game series that brings together 22 of the top NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to face the U.S. National Under-18 Team, with this year's games taking place tonight (November 25) in Calgary, Alberta, and tomorrow (November 26) in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The team of four referees and four linespersons consists of experienced officials from the WHL. Together, this group has more than 30 years of combined experience and has worked major events such as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the U17 World Challenge, the IIHF World Junior Championship, and Olympic qualification tournaments, helping ensure a high standard of officiating throughout the two-game series between Team CHL and the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

The officials assigned to this event are:

2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Game 1 - Calgary, Alta. (Nov. 25)

#62 - Adam Forbes - Referee

#21 - Jesse Wood-Schatz - Referee

#57 - Matthew Lattimer - Linesperson

#107 - Josh Meier - Linesperson

2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Game 2 - Lethbridge, Alta. (Nov. 26)

#43 - Jarrod Lucoe - Referee

#19 - Ty Skene - Referee

#128 - Josh Miko - Linesperson

#143 - Brennan Walker - Linesperson

Fans can catch both games live in Canada on TSN and RDS on November 25 (Calgary) and November 26 (Lethbridge), with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, both games will air live on NHL Network, while viewers outside of Canada can stream the action on Victory+. Tickets for both games are available now at chl.ca/prospectschallenge.

Hosted by the Calgary Hitmen and Lethbridge Hurricanes, the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is expected to feature roughly 50% or more of the players projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, underscoring the elite talent that will be on display throughout this two-game series.

Building off one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge brings together top NHL Draft prospects from across the CHL and the U.S. National Under-18 Team to compete in front of hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans, all with an eye on elevating their draft stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.