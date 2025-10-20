Klepov, Barabanov, Pepoy Make NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List

Saginaw, Mich. - As NHL Central Scouting released its preliminary watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft, three Spirit players found themselves among the 92 OHLers who made the initial cut.

(RW) Nikita Klepov - A (Indicates a 1st round candidate)

(C) Egor Barabanov - B (Indicates a 2nd/3rd round candidate)

(RW) Brody Pepoy - W (Indicates a 6th/7th round candidate)

Nikita Klepov brought a lot of attention when the Spirit selected him in this year's CHL Import Draft. After just 11 games, he's already exceeded the expectations of many. Klepov sits second in OHL scoring, and first among rookies, with 8G-10A-18P. His three-point league debut (1G-2A) against the Soo was a sign of things to come, and the first of four multi-point games with the Spirit so far. Klepov started his OHL tenure with a six-game point streak (7G-6A-13P). After a five-point performance in Owen Sound on Oct. 4, Klepov was named the OHL's Rookie of the Week.

A free agent signing out of the USHL this summer, the 2006-born Egor Barabanov also started his Spirit tenure with a scoring streak. Saginaw's top center had 3G-6A-9P in his first four games, each of them multi-point nights. Barabanov's mark of 6G-9A-15P is second on the team only to his linemate Klepov, and tied for ninth in the OHL.

Brody Pepoy entered training camp at the end of summer without an OHL SPA. His play in camp and the preseason secured him a spot on Saginaw's roster as a free agent signing. The hard-nosed style of play that got him into the OHL has been on display through his first 10 games. He scored his first OHL goal in just his second career game on Sept. 20 against the Flint Firebirds. The 17-year-old Pepoy has 1G-1A-2P to begin his rookie season.







