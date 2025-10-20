OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 13-19, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Bulldogs' Adam Benak Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording six points over a pair of wins against the Brampton Steelheads while also becoming the OHL's leading scorer.

Benak recorded a goal and two assists, earning third star recognition as the Bulldogs beat the Steelheads 7-3 on Friday. He tacked on three assists Saturday afternoon, helping to power the Bulldogs past Brampton by a score of 9-3.

An 18-year-old from Plzen, Czechia, Benak leads the OHL with 19 points (5-14--19) over eight games. The 5-foot-8, 163Ib. centre has produced multi-point outputs in six of his eight games this season. Minnesota's fourth round (102nd overall) pick in 2025, Benak was selected second overall by the Bulldogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft after he produced 59 points (17-42--59) in 56 games with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. Benak has enjoyed success internationally, winning back-to-back silver medals for Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup held annually in August.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sting's Patrick Quinlan Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sarnia Sting netminder Patrick Quinlan is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-0-1-0 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .920 save percentage as the Sting collected three of a possible four points against the first place Windsor Spitfires.

Quinlan earned first star honours on Friday night at home, making 27 saves as Sarnia fell 3-2 in overtime to Windsor. He backstopped the Sting to victory on Saturday in Windsor, making 42 saves in a 5-3 win as Sarnia was outshot 45-15.

An 18-year-old from Plymouth, Michigan, Quinlan is 2-1-2-0 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .901 save percentage through his first seven games of the season. The 6-foot, 188Ib. netminder spent 2024-25 with the U.S. National Development Program and also won bronze with the United States at the IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship. Quinlan was Sarnia's eighth round (157th overall) pick in 2023 and is committed to the University of Notre Dame (NCAA).

Also considered for the award this week, Easton Rye of the Peterborough Petes went 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in wins over Oshawa and Ottawa.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Battalion's Ryder Cali Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible North Bay Battalion forward Ryder Cali is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring three times while adding an assist over three contests.

Cali found the back of the net on Thanksgiving Monday in North Bay's 6-4 loss to visiting Owen Sound. He contributed to a winning cause on Saturday in Barrie, recording the game-tying goal along with an assist as the Battalion beat the Colts 4-3. Cali was back in the goal column on Sunday at home, netting his seventh goal of the season before earning first star honours in a 3-2 shootout win over Barrie.

An 17-year-old from Penetanguishene, ON, Cali has seven goals, two assists and nine points through 11 games this season after appearing in five for the Troops in 2024-25. Originally Sault Ste. Marie's first round (18th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-2, 209Ib. left-wing recorded 54 points (24-30--54) over 51 games with the OJHL's Milton Menace in 2024-25. Cali was assigned a B rating by NHL Central Scouting in the preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft circulated on Monday.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Generals Prospect Reed Straus Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Oshawa Generals prospect Reed Straus of the Elmira Sugar Kings is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .962 save percentage.

Straus stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced on Saturday in London, backstopping the Sugar Kings past the Nationals by a score of 2-1. He returned to the crease at home on Saturday, making 20 saves as Elmira defeated the Komoka Kings 2-1.

An 18-year-old from St. Clements, ON, Straus is 4-1 in his second season with Elmira, recording a 2.16 goals-against average and .913 save percentage through five appearances. The 5-foot-11, 180Ib. netminder went 8-7-0-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 19 games with the Sugar Kings in 2024-25. Straus was Oshawa's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL U18 Priority Selection from the Waterloo Wolves AAA program.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)







