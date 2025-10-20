5 Storm Players Included on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The 2026 NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List list includes five Storm players.

Goaltender Zach Jovanovski and centreman Carter Stevens lead the Storm, recieving a B rating, which indicates a 2nd/3rd selection round candidate. Blueliners Eric Frossard and Rylan Singh both received a C rating, and Alex McLean received a W rating.

A Rating - Indicates a 1st round candidate

B Rating - Indicates a 2nd/3rd round candidate

C Rating - Indicates a 4th/5th round candidate

W Rating - Indicates a 6th/7th round candidate

Click here to read more about NHL Central Scouting and view the full list of players featured.

