Spirit Sign Import Forward Rausa to Standard Player Agreement

Published on October 20, 2025

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Monday afternoon that the team has signed forward Juraj Rausa (YOO-rye ROW-zha) to an OHL Standard Player Agreement. The Spirit selected the Slovakian in the third round, 157th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

"We are thrilled to be adding Juraj to our team today," said Drinkill. "He's a young, skilled player with a ton of upside and we are looking forward to helping him reach his potential as a player, as well as achieve his goal of playing in the NHL. We thought this day would come when we drafted Juraj, but we're even happier that we get to sign him early in this season."

Rausa is a 6'2", 192lb forward out of Zvolen, Slovakia. He's spent most of the 2025-2026 season with HKM Zvolen's U20 program, with 4G-14A-18P in just 14 games, and has appeared in six contests with HKM Zvolen's professional team despite just turning 17 earlier this month.

Saginaw's latest import signing has also represented his country on the international stage, registering an assist for Slovakia in four games at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Rausa skated with the Slovakian national team at the U17 and U16 levels as well. His standout year came in 2023-2024, where he tallied 11 points (6G-5A) in ten games with the Slovakian U16's. Rausa also played up with the U18 and U20 Zvolen programs that year, leading the U18's with 25 goals.

"Juraj brings with him a lot of experience at a very young age, including playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer and pro games in Slovakia this season," said Drinkill. "When looking at the tools he brings as a player, it's exciting to know our staff will get a chance to guide his development moving forward."

Rausa's arrival in Saginaw is dependent on U.S. Immigration approval. He will wear uniform #10 upon joining the Spirit.







