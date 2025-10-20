Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Carter Stevens

Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is second year centre Carter Stevens.

Mark's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes the BBQ Pork Bowl, Chicken Noodle Soup, and Sweet and Sour Pork.

Carter currently leads the team in points and assists, adding to his totals through the OHL Rivalry games this past weekend. On Friday, October 17th, Carter registered a goal and 2 assists and was +2, he continued his hot streak on Saturday, October 18th potting another goal against the Owen Sound Attack. Through the weekends games, Carter registered 2 goals, 2 assists for 3 points.

About Manchu Wok

Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.