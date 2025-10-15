Brock Chitaroni Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge
Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will have one player competing in this year's U17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia, from October 31 to November 8, forward Brock Chitaroni suiting up for Team Canada White.
"Brock has been a key contributor to our team since the start of the season," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "His speed, skill, and tenacity make Brock an excellent choice to join Team Canada at the World Under 17 Challenge."
Chitaroni, 16, was drafted third overall in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. He has played seven games with the Barber Poles, scoring three goals, adding two assists, and earning five points so far this season. He previously played 31 games for the Barrie Colts U16 AAA, recording 29 goals and 30 assists for a total of 59 points. He maintained his high level of performance throughout the playoffs, recording seven goals and eleven assists, totalling eighteen points over eight games. Additionally, Chitaroni participated in the 2025 OHL Cup, contributing one goal and one assist in four matches.
The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30 p.m. AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30 p.m. AT. Teams will play two preliminary round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst, and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. AT.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025
- Petes Sign Calum Hartnell to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- 2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Continued - Guelph Storm
- Hawerchuk Strong and the Barrie Colts Partner to Give Back Through Season Seat Donation - Barrie Colts
- Rangers' Matthew Hlacar Suspended for Six Games - OHL
- Roberts Named to Team Canada White - Oshawa Generals
- Edgar and Pandolfi Named to Team Canada U17 World Challenge - Niagara IceDogs
- Pair of Frontenacs Named to 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, NS - Kingston Frontenacs
- Max Delisle to Play for Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Owen Sound Attack
- Charlie Murata to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge - Flint Firebirds
- Hanrahan Named to Team Canada White, Drinkill to Lead Team Canada Red at U17 World Challenge - Saginaw Spirit
- Alex Forrest Named to Canada White for 2025 U17 World Challenge - Kitchener Rangers
- Brock Chitaroni Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge - Ottawa 67's
- Jaakko Wycisk Named to Team Canada White at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Guelph Storm
- Seventeen OHL Players Selected to Represent Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - OHL
- John McLaughlin and JR Grant Named to Hockey Canada for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Windsor Spitfires
- Kaden McGregor Named to Canada White for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Peterborough Petes
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 4 - OHL
- Friday Is the 9th Annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive - Guelph Storm
- Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo Region Is Back for a 12th Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates - Sarnia Sting
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.