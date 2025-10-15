Brock Chitaroni Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will have one player competing in this year's U17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia, from October 31 to November 8, forward Brock Chitaroni suiting up for Team Canada White.

"Brock has been a key contributor to our team since the start of the season," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "His speed, skill, and tenacity make Brock an excellent choice to join Team Canada at the World Under 17 Challenge."

Chitaroni, 16, was drafted third overall in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. He has played seven games with the Barber Poles, scoring three goals, adding two assists, and earning five points so far this season. He previously played 31 games for the Barrie Colts U16 AAA, recording 29 goals and 30 assists for a total of 59 points. He maintained his high level of performance throughout the playoffs, recording seven goals and eleven assists, totalling eighteen points over eight games. Additionally, Chitaroni participated in the 2025 OHL Cup, contributing one goal and one assist in four matches.

The 2025 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 2, with Canada Red taking on Finland at 3:30 p.m. AT and Canada White facing off against Sweden at 7:30 p.m. AT. Teams will play two preliminary round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 8 with the medal games. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Truro, Amherst, and Wolfville on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. AT.







