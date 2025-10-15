2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Continued

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2024/2025 black alternate jerseys.

The black alternate jerseys, which launched in November 2024, feature crimson and white horizontal striping to match the logo. The trim of the player numbers features a metallic silver fabric, making the numbers pop on the black and crimson colouring. The design includes a new secondary logo on the shoulders, an "S" with a lightning effect, and a puck in the centre which was also seen on the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys.

The auction will close on Tuesday, October 21st starting at 6:00pm with group one. If you are the highest bidder, and another bidder places a bid in the last minute of the auction, the item will go to a two-minute overtime.

Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. While Spyke's Sport Shop continues to ship to the United States, the Guelph Storm are not responsible for any potential taxes and duties placed on jerseys.

Click here to participate in the auction!

Group 1:

Quinn Beauchesne,

Lev Katzin

Colin Ellsworth

Daniil Skvortsov

Group 2:

Eric Frossard

Noah Jenken

Brayden Gillespie

Wil McFadden

Group 3:

Cam Allen

Tommy Budnick

Vilmer Alriksson

