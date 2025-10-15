2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Continued
Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2024/2025 black alternate jerseys.
The black alternate jerseys, which launched in November 2024, feature crimson and white horizontal striping to match the logo. The trim of the player numbers features a metallic silver fabric, making the numbers pop on the black and crimson colouring. The design includes a new secondary logo on the shoulders, an "S" with a lightning effect, and a puck in the centre which was also seen on the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys.
The auction will close on Tuesday, October 21st starting at 6:00pm with group one. If you are the highest bidder, and another bidder places a bid in the last minute of the auction, the item will go to a two-minute overtime.
Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. While Spyke's Sport Shop continues to ship to the United States, the Guelph Storm are not responsible for any potential taxes and duties placed on jerseys.
Click here to participate in the auction!
Group 1:
Quinn Beauchesne,
Lev Katzin
Colin Ellsworth
Daniil Skvortsov
Group 2:
Eric Frossard
Noah Jenken
Brayden Gillespie
Wil McFadden
Group 3:
Cam Allen
Tommy Budnick
Vilmer Alriksson
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025
- Petes Sign Calum Hartnell to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- 2024/2025 Alternate Jersey Auction Continued - Guelph Storm
- Hawerchuk Strong and the Barrie Colts Partner to Give Back Through Season Seat Donation - Barrie Colts
- Rangers' Matthew Hlacar Suspended for Six Games - OHL
- Roberts Named to Team Canada White - Oshawa Generals
- Edgar and Pandolfi Named to Team Canada U17 World Challenge - Niagara IceDogs
- Pair of Frontenacs Named to 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, NS - Kingston Frontenacs
- Max Delisle to Play for Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Owen Sound Attack
- Charlie Murata to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge - Flint Firebirds
- Hanrahan Named to Team Canada White, Drinkill to Lead Team Canada Red at U17 World Challenge - Saginaw Spirit
- Alex Forrest Named to Canada White for 2025 U17 World Challenge - Kitchener Rangers
- Brock Chitaroni Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge - Ottawa 67's
- Jaakko Wycisk Named to Team Canada White at 2025 U17 World Challenge - Guelph Storm
- Seventeen OHL Players Selected to Represent Canada at 2025 U17 World Challenge - OHL
- John McLaughlin and JR Grant Named to Hockey Canada for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Windsor Spitfires
- Kaden McGregor Named to Canada White for the 2025 U17 World Challenge - Peterborough Petes
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 4 - OHL
- Friday Is the 9th Annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive - Guelph Storm
- Hockey Helps the Homeless Waterloo Region Is Back for a 12th Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Sarnia Sting Announce Roster Updates - Sarnia Sting
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.