Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds

Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (2-2-3-1) visit the Soo Greyhounds (6-4-0-0) on Wednesday, October 15th at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit fell at home against the Kitchener Rangers 3-1 this past Saturday, where Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov picked up the assists on Levi Harper's third goal of the season. Goaltender Stepan Shurygin made 29 saves in his fourth consecutive start.

The Soo Greyhounds also lost at home Saturday night, falling to the Windsor Spitfires. The Greyhounds' Carson Andrew had his first of the season and the lone goal for the Soo in the 4-1 loss. Noah Tegelaar stopped 25 of 29 shots for the Soo.

This Season:

This is the second of eight matchups this season between the Soo Greyhounds and the Saginaw Spirit. The Spirit won their season opener against the Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens back on September 19th. Dima Zhilkin led the charge for the Spirit, with three points (2G-1A) in the 5-3 win. Nikita Klepov, Egor Barabanov, and Levi Harper each scored their first OHL goals as the Spirit overcame a three-goal deficit with five unanswered.

Players to Watch:

Nikita Klepov is second in points in the OHL with 14 (7G-7A) through eight games for the rookie, and Egor Barabanov sits in fifth with 13 points (5G-8A). Klepov and Barabanov have been the driving force of Saginaw's offense to start the season. Of Klepov's team-leading seven goals, five have come with assists to Barabanov.

Dima Zhilkin made his return to the lineup on Saturday night for the Spirit missing the previous five games. Though it was his first game of the season without registering a point, the sophomore forward had five points (3G-2A) in the only two games he had played prior. Defenseman Levi Harper continues to lead rookie blueliners in scoring through eight games, with 3G-4A--7P.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordan Charron has shone offensively for the Greyhounds this season, with 12 points (8G-4A) in 10 games. He scored his first of the season against the Spirit on September 19th and is tied for the league lead with eight goals.

Rookie Jakub Winkelhofer has been effective from the blueline for the Greyhounds, as a team-leading +4 with 2G-3A-5P in nine games. 2025 NHL Draft prospect Chase Reid has come as advertised this season with nine points (3G-6A). Three of Reid's ten games have been multi-point efforts.

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players:

Travis Hayes (PIT)

Marco Mignosa (TBL)

Jordan Charron (PIT)

Brady Martin (NSH)

Landon Miller (DET)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.