Rangers' Matthew Hlacar Suspended for Six Games
Published on October 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kitchener Rangers player Matthew Hlacar has been suspended for a total of six games dating back to the regular season game of Friday, October 10 at Sault Ste. Marie. This supplemental discipline follows Hlacar being assessed a Match Penalty for Blindsiding with 2:42 remaining in the second period of the aforementioned game that took place against the Soo Greyhounds.
The OHL Department of Player Safety has allotted three games within the six-game suspension being attributed to the hit itself, citing that it falls into the category of "a hit that was late and should not be delivered from the backside to a player that would not be aware of the oncoming contact." An additional three games of the suspension have been attributed to the player's recent history of dangerous hits.
Hlacar has already served two games of this suspension, and will be eligible to return to the Rangers lineup on Sunday, October 26.
