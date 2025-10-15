John McLaughlin and JR Grant Named to Hockey Canada for the 2025 U17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires organization is continuing to shine on the national stage, with two key figures earning prestigious invitations to Hockey Canada's U17 World Challenge.

John McLaughlin was taken with the 21st overall selection in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The 16-year-old forward from Corunna, Ontario has been named to Team Canada Red.

In 6 games with the Spitfires, McLaughlin has scored 2 goals and recorded 1 assist with a plus +5 rating.

-

J.R.Grant, the Spitfires' Head Equipment Manager, has been a fixture in Windsor's dressing room since 2008 and continues to be lauded for his dedication. Grant has been named the Equipment Manager for Team White.

The 2025 U17 World Challenge takes place in Truro, Nova Scotia this November.

Congratulations, John and JR!







