Spitfires Tip Guelph in OT

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires gave their fans another dramatic night at the WFCU Centre, rallying to beat the Guelph Storm 3-2 in overtime.

Guelph struck first just 2:45 into the opening frame when Mark Pape netted his first of the season, set up by Jaakko Wycisk and Christopher Soares, putting the visitors ahead early.

Windsor answered in the second with a pair of quick strikes. On the penalty kill, Ethan Garden stole the spotlight, scoring shorthanded at 1:57 with helpers from Anthony Cristoforo and Beksultan Makysh. Less than two minutes later, Garden struck again - his second of the night and fourth of the season - off feeds from Owen Outwater and Carson Woodall, giving Windsor a 2-1 lead.

The Storm refused to go quietly. With just 3:18 left in regulation, Illia Shybinskyi buried the equalizer, assisted by Alex McLean and Pape, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Spitfires delivered the knockout punch. At 1:23, Ethan Belchetz ripped home the game-winner - his sixth of the year - on a setup from Cristoforo and Jack Nesbitt.

Goaltender Joey Costanzo made 15 saves to earn the win, while Colin Ellsworth turned aside 21 shots in a hard-luck loss.

Three Stars of the Game

1 Ethan Belchetz (WSR) - OT winner

2 Ethan Garden (WSR) - 2 goals (including SHG)

3 Mark Pape (GUE) - 1 goal, 1 assist







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

