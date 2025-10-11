Novotný Scores in Road Loss to Frontenacs

Published on October 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum vs. the Kingston Frontenacs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Robert John Boucher) Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum vs. the Kingston Frontenacs

(Peterborough, ON) - On Friday, October 10, the Peterborough Petes were in Kingston for the second half of a home and home with the Kingston Frontenacs. Kingston won the game by a score of 9-1.

Adam Novotný scored his second goal in two games, while Aiden Young picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal (3:45) - Andrew Kuzma (2), Assists - Maleek McGowan (4), Vann Williamson (7)

Kingston Goal (7:29) - Jacob Battaglia (3), Assists - Tomas Pobezal (2), Matthew Minchak (1)

Kingston Goal (17:34) - Landon Wright (3), Assists - Aleks Kulemin (3), Matthew Minchak (2)

Second Period:

Kingston Goal (10:48) - Tyler Hopkins (3), Assist - Will Bishop (2)

Kingston Goal (14:19) - Nolan Snyder (2), Assists - Matthew Henderson (2), Kieran Dervin (3)

Kingston Goal (17:06) PP - Andrew Kuzma (3), Assists - Kieran Dervin (4), Jacob Battaglia (3)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (11:04) - Adam Novotný (2), Assist - Aiden Young (2)

Kingston Goal (12:03) SH - Tyler Hopkins (4), Assist - Tomas Pobezal (3)

Kingston Goal (16:36) PP - Jacob Battaglia (4), Assists - Kieran Dervin (5), Tyler Hopkins (4)

Kingston Goal (19:56) PP - Jacob Battaglia (5), Assists - Tyler Hopkins (5), Andrew Kuzma (5)

The Petes are back in action for the OHL's Rivalry Week on Thursday, October 16, when they host the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

