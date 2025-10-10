Generals Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Sarnia

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals kick-off a Thanksgiving long-weekend road trip, starting in south-western Ontario against the Sarnia Sting.

The Gens come in with positive momentum after their thrilling overtime victory against the Saginaw Spirit last Sunday at home. Owen Griffin got the game-winner while Jaden Cholette made 32 stops.

After a hard-fought effort, Oshawa will look to keep it going and bring the same style of play from their last game into tonight. Getting captain Ben Danford back in the lineup from Maple Leafs' camp brings another boost to the blue line.

Their opponents in Sarnia are off to a 3-3-0-0 start in their first six games but those three wins have come in their last four contests, including a 4-2 victory over Flint their last time out this past Saturday.

The Sting have gotten solid starts from sophomore centre Beckham Edwards and veteran defender Lukas Fischer. Off-season acquisition from Brampton, Jack Van Volsen, also has five goals in six games.

Oshawa is undefeated in their last three visits to Sarnia and have fared well against the Sting the last few seasons with five wins in their last six overall meetings. The Gens also swept both games between the two squads last year, with overtime and shootout victories.

Of note, defender Zack Sandhu serves the first of his two-game suspension tonight. He is eligible to return on Thanksgiving Monday against the Windsor Spitfires.

Sarnia will also be without Alessandro Di Iorio, as the former second overall selection is still recovering from an injury suffered in preseason.

The action gets underway from Progressive Auto Sales Arena at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







