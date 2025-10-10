Generals' Sennecke Makes NHL Debut

Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke has made his National Hockey League debut tonight as he hit the ice for the Anaheim Ducks in their Season Opener.

After spending three seasons with the Generals, Sennecke has broken the season with the Ducks, making the team out of camp. Beckett was selected by Anaheim with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

In his time in Oshawa, Sennecke was part of both long playoff runs that saw the Gens win back-to-back Bobby Orr Trophies as well as leading the team in points and goals during the 2024/25 season. In 180 OHL games, Sennecke collected 209 points, including 83 goals.







