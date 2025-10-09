Generals Announce 2025/26 Leadership Group

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have announced their leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

With the return of Captain Ben Danford, who has been away at the Toronto Maple Leafs' training camp, the Generals have finalized the remaining alternate captains.

Joining the leadership this year are three new alternate captains, forwards Owen Griffin and Harrison Franssen, along with overage defenseman Zack Sandhu.

Griffin is in his third season with the Generals and has been a part of the team's last two deep runs to the OHL Championship Series. This past summer, Owen was drafted to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Franssen, also in his third season with the Gens, has demonstrated that he is the ultimate team player, filling in wherever needed, having already played both forward and defence this season, including both positions in one game.

Sandhu, one of two overagers on the Generals this season, Zack joined the team via trade in the 2023-24 season and has been a rock on the back end ever since. His experience in the OHL will help shape a young group.







