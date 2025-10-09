Official Statement Regarding Our Jerseys for the 2025/26 Season

Kingston, ON - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kingston Frontenacs are delaying the launch of the team's new Count Frontenac Third Jersey, originally scheduled to debut on Friday, October 17th.

The delay is the result of unexpected manufacturing issues currently being resolved by the Canadian Hockey League's suppliers. These challenges have also impacted the team's regular uniforms, with the Frontenacs currently limited to wearing only their white uniforms to start the 2025-26 season.

While the hockey club is disappointed by this setback, the Frontenacs are working closely with all relevant parties to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. The team remains eager to showcase the new Count Frontenac Third Jersey and anticipates wearing it in game action in the near future. Once an updated delivery timeline is confirmed, the Frontenacs' business operations team will finalize and announce the new debut date and alternate jersey schedule.

The Kingston Frontenacs thank all fans for their continued patience and support and look forward to officially unveiling the Count Frontenac Third Jersey later this season.







