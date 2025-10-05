It Was the Gavin Betts Show on Sunday Afternoon as he Shuts out the Otters

Kingston, ON - Coming off of a win over the Oshawa Generals on Friday night, the Kingston Frontenacs were back on home ice on Sunday afternoon as they welcomed in the Erie Otters for the first and only time in the regular season.

The first period was fast paced as both teams went end to end exchanging chances. The shots on goal were even at nine a side after the opening frame, but the story of the first was Otters netminder Charlie Burns. The Frontenacs had some high quality chances in front of the Otters' net but Burns was there to shut the door at every turn as the first period ended with both teams unable to find the back of the net.

The Frontenacs came out of the gate in the second period with some jump in their step as they put the pressure on the Otters in the offensive zone. The Frontenacs had a pair of powerplay opportunities but failed to capitalize with the man advantage thanks in large part to the continued strong play from Charlie Burns. Around the halfway mark of the second frame the ice titled in the direction of the Otters as they spent a majority of the time in the Frontenacs zone. Kingston goaltender Gavin Betts made an unbelievable diving glove save to deny Erie forward Ritter Coombs of a sure goal.

The goaltending battle continued into the third period as both teams were searching to break the tie. Vancouver Canucks prospect Kieren Dervin was able to do just that as he broke the deadlock just under a minute and a half into the third. Sometimes all it takes is a lucky bounce, as Riley Clark's shot was blocked and the puck fell to the side of the net on a silver platter for Dervin, who scored into a wide open net.

The Frontenacs slammed the door shut on the Otters the rest of the way as they were desperate for a goal. The team defence was perfect, and Gavin Betts led the way with 27 saves, good for his first career OHL shutout and first star of the game honours. With the win, the Frontenacs win their third consecutive game heading into a home and home series against the Peterborough Petes on Thursday and Friday this week.







