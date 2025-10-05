Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Oshawa Generals

Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (2-1-2-1) visit the Oshawa Generals (1-5-0-0) on Sunday, October 5th at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 6:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit took a resounding 7-5 win against the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night. Stepan Shurygin stopped 32 of 37 shots for Saginaw, and Egor Barabanov and Nikita Klepov continued their dominance on the ice with two goals each. Barabanov now leads the OHL with 12 points, and Klepov continues his scoring streak, with at least one point in each of his six contests so far this season.

The Generals fell 5-3 to the Barrie Colts on Saturday, despite a high-effort second period that had the game tied at 3-3. Sam Roberts netted his fourth goal of the season for the Generals, and San Jose second-round pick Simon Wang had his first goal of the season, as well as his first multi-point game.

This Season:

Sunday will be the first of two matchups between Saginaw and Oshawa this season. The season series concludes on December 20th at the Dow Event Center. The teams split the series last season, each taking a win on their home ice. The teams did meet in preseason, where Oshawa took a 6-5 shootout victory on August 26th.

Players to Watch:

Egor Barabanov's three-point night against the Attack gave him the league lead with 12 points. Barabanov has put on an impressive display in his first season with the Spirit so far, recording at least one point in five of six games. Nikita Klepov continues his scoring streak, also with a two-point night against the Attack, netting the game-winner on Saturday. Second year forward Jacob Cloutier had his first multi-point game of the season on Saturday in Owen Sound with a pair of assists. Cloutier was named to the OHL's Second All-Rookie Team last season with 47 points (23G-24A) in 67 games, including 12 multi-point outings.

Oshawa forward Sam Roberts has created good offensive momentum for this Generals team in his first season. The 16th overall pick in this year's OHL Priority Selection scored his fourth goal of the season on Saturday, as well as being credited with an assist on the game-tying goal. Brooks Rogowski has scored in each of his last two contests. San Jose Sharks second-rounder Simon Wang made his season debut with the Generals this weekend after returning from NHL camp. His goal Saturday night against Barrie was the first of his OHL career. Jaden Cholette has had a good start to his season between the pipes for the Generals, boasting a .908 save percentage and having recorded a 48-save night in the team's lone win against Guelph on September 26th.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Oshawa's NHL Drafted Players:

Beckett Sennecke (ANA)

Owen Griffin (CBJ)

Simon Wang (SJ)

Ben Danford (TOR)







