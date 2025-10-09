'Hounds for the Hungry Night' Set for this Saturday

Published on October 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







This Saturday, October 11th, the Soo Greyhounds are proud to host their 'Hounds for the Hungry Night' in support of The Soup Kitchen and St. Vincent Place when they play host to the Windsor Spitfires.

Game time is 7:07 PM at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

We're calling on all fans to join the team in making a difference for our community! In doing so, we're kindly asking those attending the game to bring non-perishable food items with them. Volunteers from both organizations will be stationed at tables at every entrance, ready to accept your donations.

If you forgot a non-perishable item, don't worry, each organization will be at a table on the concourse to accept cash donations, which will be used to further their initiatives to provide support for the community!

Together, we can help fill the shelves and ensure no one in our community goes hungry. Let's pack the rink, cheer on the Hounds, and make this food drive a huge success.

Bring your energy, bring your Hounds pride, and most importantly, bring a bag of food for those who need it most.

Let's show the power of Hounds Nation and make this Saturday October 11th a night to remember, on and off the ice!

About St. Vincent Place St. Vincent Place We is a non-profit organization, dedicated to assisting members of the community with basic needs and skill development through the operation of our food bank, soup kitchen, thrift store, and men's transitional residence.

They are located at 222 Albert Street East.

About Soup Kitchen Community Centre The Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre is to provide services to encourage self-sufficiency and improve quality of life through reducing hunger and its effects. And, further, to protect children and develop social skills through the Brighter Beginnings Children's Program.

They are located at 172 James Street.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.