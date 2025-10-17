Hounds, Firebirds Flip Former 1st Round Selections

Published on October 17, 2025

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced a West Division transaction earlier today, prior to the team's departure to Sudbury.

In the transaction that saw the Greyhounds and Flint Firebirds flip former 1st Round OHL Priority Selections, the Hounds received F Jeremy Martin from Flint in exchange of F Brady T. Smith.

"This is a situation where we're able to provide a fresh start for two players. With Jeremy, his raw tools and ability to create offense through his speed, size, and presence as a threat on the forecheck make him a strong addition to our forward group. We believe this mix will help maximize his skill set, and we're looking forward to working with him as he continues to develop and reach his full potential," explained Raftis

Martin, a native of Ajax ON, is amidst his 3rd season in the Ontario Hockey League after being selected in the 1st Round (15th overall) in 2023. So far this season (2025-26), the 6.01, 195 winger has 3 goals and 1 assist in 7 games played. All three goals came as a natural hat trick back on September 20 vs Saginaw.

He previously accumulated 14 points in 64 games respectively in 2024-25 and 2023-24.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Greyhounds organization and to get things started later tonight," said Martin.

Martin will wear #9 for the Hounds.

The Soo Greyhounds thank Brady T. Smith for his time with the Greyhounds and wish him success with his new team in Flint, and in the future.







