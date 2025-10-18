Bears Win, 6-3, at Guelph Storm Sleeman Centre

Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack and Guelph Storms' first Rivalry Week game happened Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Ending in a 6-3 Attack victory, Owen Sound continues their winning streak once again. Making the board for the Attack was Lenny Greenberg and David Bedkowski both with a single goal and Noah Nelson and Cole Zurawski, both with 2 goals each. In between the pipes for Owen Sound was 6-foot-8 goaltender Trenten Bennett, making 34 saves of 37 shots.

The Bears had a jarring start to the first period down in Owen Sound's territory. With constant pressure from the Storm, Owen Sound had to hold strong in their defensive plays around the net, goaltender Bennett not allowing any pucks through though facing continuous streams of hard hitting shots from Guelph. The bears were able to pivot to the opposing side of the rink bringing them right in front of Guelph's net. In a scramble to find the puck, Greenberg got the man advantage tucking the loose puck in the Guelph net. Guelph would answer back with a goal of their own midway through the period tying the score at 1-1 Attack.

Into the second period and the Attack were looking to break away from the tied score. Fighting hard in a back and forth frenzy across the ice, Nelson would take possession of the puck from the right side of the ice, bending to his knees making the shot! Storm would answer not shortly after tying the score up once again 2-2 Attack. A quiet pace for the remainder of the period would keep the score at 2-2 till the third period.

The final frame and there was a hunger from the Attack to make a distance on the scoreboard from the Storm. Making his first goal of the game and 4th goal of the season, Zurawski raced the Storm net, launching the puck from the blue line right into the back of the Storm's net. In common fashion from before, the Guelph Storm would see to another tying goal with the Attack, reintroducing the score as 3-3 Attack. Midway through the period Nelson turned over the puck while in Storm's end, ending in another goal for the Attack and a second goal for Nelson. In a back-to-back play, the Attack were back in the lead. Passing the puck around the back side of the net, Greenberg tagged to Tristant Delisle, who then passed the puck on the Zurawski, hammering home Owen Sound's 5th goal of the game giving them a 5-3 lead.

In a last ditch effort, Guelph pulled their goaltender to increase their numbers upfront on the ice. This would leave a vulnerable open net for the Storm, ultimately leading the a final empty net Attack goal by Bedkowski.

Heading back home, The Attack will host the Guelph Storm for a Saturday night 7pm puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/ over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or in-person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.