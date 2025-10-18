Storm Dropped by Owen Sound

Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm fall 6-3 to the Owen Sound Attack in the first of an OHL Rivalry Week home-and-home.

Rookie forward Jaakko Wycisk potted his 5th and 6th goals of the season. Carter Stevens had a 3 point night netting 1 goal and registering 2 assists. Colin Ellsworth stopped 36 shots.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,656-person crowd at tonight's game. The winning 50/50 number was F-8597973 and the jackpot was $4,910.00 in support of the Royal City Aquatics.

Up Next...

The Storm hit the road to Owen Sound tomorrow, Saturday, October 18th for a 7:00pm match up. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Upcoming Home Games...

Friday, October 24 - Kingston Frontenacs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, October 26 - Ottawa 67's @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.