Fronts and Barber Poles Set for Battle in First Rivalry Week Matchup of the Weekend

Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







OHL Rivalry Week is here! The Kingston Frontenacs are ready to reignite one of the Ontario Hockey League's fiercest rivalries tonight as they host the Ottawa 67's at Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM, and is the first of their two Rivalry Week games.

The Frontenacs will be looking for a bit of redemption after Ottawa took the first matchup of the season back on September 19th; a 5-2 victory in Kingston's home opener. That game saw 67's rookie forward Thomas Vandenberg steal the spotlight with a hat trick in his OHL debut, powering Ottawa to the early edge in the season series.

Since then, Kingston has been working on attaining consistency across the lineup, looking for strong performances from returning veterans and emerging young talent alike. Who else but the captain is leading the charge. After a minor slump, Jacob Battaglia came back to life last Friday night. The Frontenacs captain is coming off a massive performance last Friday night, recording a hat trick and an assist in Kingston's 9-1 win over the Peterborough Petes; showcasing the scoring touch and leadership that make him one of the league's most dangerous forwards.

As the rivalry renews tonight, both teams know what's at stake: pride, points, and bragging rights. With another meeting looming in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon, this matchup could set the tone for a heated showdown between two long-time Eastern Conference foes.

Expect a physical, fast-paced game under the lights at Slush Puppie Place as the Frontenacs look to even the season series and send a message to their rivals from the nation's capital.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Maleek McGowan (#11)

Overage defender and fan favourite Maleek McGowan needs to be a difference maker on both ends of the ice for the Frontenacs tonight. As an experienced blueliner he needs to help lead the charge on the defensive side of the puck against an Ottawa 67's team that can score in bunches. With his speed, McGowan can be a gamebreaker in the blink of an eye and blow the game wide open. Look for #11 in the black and gold to make an impact as the Fronts look for revenge tonight.

Ottawa - Shaan Kingwell (#11)

Like McGowan, Shaan Kingwell wears #11 and was a late round draft pick into the OHL. Kingwell was selected in the 13th round in 2023 by the 67's and is becoming quite the success story. Kingwell scored his first OHL goal in Kingston near the end of last season, and has four goals and two assists through seven games so far this season. Hailing from Ottawa, the hometown kid is breaking out in a big way for the barber poles.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







