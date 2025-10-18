Erliden Stops 24 of 25 as Otters Collect First Regulation Win

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters returned to home ice Friday to welcome in the Niagara IceDogs for the kick-off to OHL Rivalry Week. Erie came into the contest winless in their last four, looking to collect their first win on home ice in the month of October.

Starting rivalry week off with a bang, the Otters were firing off shots on Niagara left and right, their hard work paying off early when Brett Hammond (3) lit the lamp for Erie in the fourth minute of the match. The Otters refused to let up the lead for the remainder of the first 20 minutes, applying pressure on the IceDog defense. Niagara failed to answer in the first period, the Erie defense putting on a show with their composure on and off the puck. This first period would go on to set the tone for the rest of the game, the Otters besting the IceDogs in speed, physicality, and possession. The 412 Night and OHL rivalry game continued to favor the Otters going into the second period, as they held onto a 1-0 lead.

The second period was a similar story. Erie capitalized on a well-earned opportunity as Dylan Edwards (3), fed by Wesley Royston, fired one in within the first 30 seconds, earning his third goal of the season. The Otters' offense was spinning Niagara's defensemen in circles, and the IceDogs struggled to keep up with Erie's fast-paced attack. Noah Erliden held down the fort in goal as well, making critical make-or-break saves to keep Erie in the lead. Despite the Otters' dominant performance, Niagara was able to sneak one in during the tail end of the second, Braidy Wassilyn (1) would find the back of the net to get Niagara on the board. Unfortunately for them, this effort would not be enough to stop the Otters, who were white hot all night. Erie would lead 2-1 after two periods.

There was no stopping Erie once the puck dropped for the final 20. From each aspect of the game, the Otters outdid their opponents from up north. Erie had two main men of the third period, that being Mclean Agrette and Noah Erliden. Agrette (2) solidified the Otters' win with a technical goal coming in the ninth minute, touching it around the IceDogs' goaltender. From our end of the ice, it was Erliden's lockdown performance in goal to fire the Otters up and help guarantee another win at home. Erliden saved 24 of 25 shots, quite the night for the Swede as the Otters would down the IceDogs 3-1, earning their first regulation win of the season.

