Newest Guelph Storm Addition Welcomes the Opportunity

Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It was baptism by fire for the newest member of the Guelph Storm Friday night.

Patrick Babin, acquired a day earlier from the Brantford Bulldogs for a second and a third round draft pick, was in the lineup against the Owen Sound Attack, starting cautiously before playing better as the game went on in a 6-3 loss.

While held pointless, Babin managed to be a plus three on the night.

"It's definitely been a different 24 hours, but I'm excited to be here and get things going," said Babin, who found out about the trade via a phone call Thursday afternoon.

"It was definitely new news to me that Guelph was interested, but things happen fast," he said.

With Brantford loaded with older, experienced players as one of the top teams in the country building for a championship run, Babin realized he might be a player on the move.

"I definitely wanted to be in a position this year where I can be an impact on a team and I wasn't going to have the opportunity on that team. This is a great spot and a great spot to grow with the team."

Babin was the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 OHL draft and spent last year playing with the Brantford Titans of the Greater Ontario Hockey League, where he had an outstanding year, with six goals and 28 assists.

Written by Tony Saxon for GuelphToday.com

Click here to read more.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.