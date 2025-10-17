Kitchener Welcome London to the Aud to Kick off Rivalry Week

Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Following a convincing Tuesday night win over Guelph, Kitchener shift their focus to another rival, the London Knights. Friday night's contest will mark the first of a home-and-home with the Knights in the inaugural OHL Rivalry Week. Be loud and be proud, RTOWN! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

PROMOTIONS: Hockey Helps the Homeless

Hockey Helps the Homeless will be in community corner for the game, where you can find out more information on their tournament. Don't forget to bring NEW winter gloves or toques, as they will be collecting items for their Drop the Gloves campaign!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Kitchener and London met six times during last year's regular season, and again in the Western Conference Finals during the 2024-25 Playoffs. Kitchener is looking to turn the tide this season in the matchup history with the Knights. Last season, Kitchener was able to win two of the six regular-season meetings against London, posting a record of 2-4-0-0.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (6-2-1-0)

After a dominant 6-1 win over the Guelph Storm, the Rangers are back in the win column, making it two consecutive victories for the Blueshirts. Holding fourth place in the Western Conference, the Rangers can continue to climb up the standings having games in hand on those above.

Last game the Rangers were on fire, scoring six unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 in the first period. Jack Pridham opened the scoring for Kitchener in the second, shortly before rookie Avry Anstis followed with his first career OHL goal. Christian Humphreys, Luca Romano, and Jakub Chromiak each added tallies, with Pridham striking again in the third period to finish the night with two goals of his own and seal the victory for Kitchener.

Christian Kirsch turned aside 18 of 19 shots, allowing only one goal in a strong performance between the pipes.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (4-2-2-0)

The London Knights come into tonight's game with a 4-2-2 record through eight games this season. Their most recent game came on October 11, when they edged the Sarnia Sting 5-4 in overtime. After a scoreless first period, the Knights came alive in the second with four goals. Ben Wilmott led the way by scoring twice and bringing his season total to eight points (4G, 4A). Henry Brzustewicz and Sam O'Reilly also added goals in the frame, giving London a strong cushion heading into the third. In overtime, Cohen Bidgood sealed the victory with the game-winning goal.

Sebastian Gatto made 32 saves on 36 shots. In the five games he has played this season, he has an average save percentage of .887.

Drafted Knights:

London features seven players drafted to the NHL on their roster. Henry Brzustewicz (Los Angeles Kings), Linus Funck (Colorado Avalanche), Aleksei Medvedev (Vancouver Canucks), Noah Reid (Anaheim Ducks) were drafted in 2025. Sam O'Reilly (TBL via EDM), Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings) and William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Friday's game against the London Knights will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers close out their Rivalry Week with a road trip to London for a back-to-back matchup against the Knights. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Canada Life Place.







