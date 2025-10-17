Firebirds Acquire Brady T. Smith from Soo

Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Forward Brady T. Smith with the Soo Greyhounds

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that they have acquired forward Brady T. Smith from the Soo Greyhounds in exchange for forward Jeremy Martin.

Smith was originally drafted in the first round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, 17th overall, by the Oshawa Generals. He was traded to the Greyhounds as part of a deal that send Nashville Predators prospect defenseman Andrew Gibson to the Generals. Smith combined for eight goals and 12 assists over 66 games between Oshawa and Soo during his rookie season in 2024-25. Smith is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and has one goal in 11 games thus far in the 2025-26 season.

Martin has appeared in seven games for the Firebirds this season and has three goals and one assist. He has played 135 games for the Firebirds since being drafted in the first round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and has totaled 23 goals and nine assists in his time in Flint.

The Firebirds take the ice on Saturday night at home for the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. It's the first of two games between the Firebirds and the Spirit over the weekend as Flint will visit Saginaw on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., with the home and home scheduled as part of OHL Rivalry Week.

