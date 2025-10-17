Game Day - October 17 - OS at GUE

OHL Rivalry Week is upon us as the Owen Sound Attack visit the Sleeman Centre for the first of a home-and-home.

Tonight is the 9th annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive in support of Hope House! Winter wear is more than winter coats, your donations of new winter gloves, warm socks or toques can also make a big difference during the upcoming months for those in need in our community.

When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 to collect your much-needed new or gently used hats, socks, mitts/gloves, boots, and scarves in support of Hope House. For every item that fans donate, volunteers will provide a raffle ticket. The five winning numbers have been pre-drawn, and fans can check their raffle tickets immediately to see if they have won one of five prizes donated by the Guelph Storm. Winning numbers, collection bins, and prizes will be located at the Sponsorship Section at the top of section 116. Any prizes not claimed will be available for pickup at the Storm Administration Offices when the game begins.

Get ready to light up the Sleeman Centre with the Freedom Mobile "Bring the Lightning to the Storm" pre-game light show, new this season! Download the Stadium FX app on the App Store or Google Play, once downloaded listen for the in-arena announcement, open the application, and click "Live" on the left-side dashboard, once you're connected hold your phone in the air!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) through 9 games this season

Who to Watch - North Bay Battalion

Pierce Mbuyi

7th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) through 10 games this season

Named OHL Rookie of the Year last season after putting up 52 points through 63 games

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, October 24th, 2025 - Kingston Frontenacs @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm

Sunday, October 26th 2025 - Ottawa 67's @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

