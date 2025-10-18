Kingston's Offence Fails to Show up against Ottawa

Kingston, ON - After a week off from game action the Kingston Frontenacs were back in action against the Ottawa 67's for the first of two games between the two sides as part of 'OHL Rivalry Week'. The Frontenacs are coming off a 9-1 win over the Peterborough Petes last Friday night and are facing off against a red hot Ottawa 67's squad that has a 6-1 record on the year, with their only loss of the season coming against the Brantford Bulldogs.

The Frontenacs have had a couple slow starts on the season so far, but tonight may have been their worst. It was all Ottawa to start the game, including two powerplays early on in the first period. The 67's inevitably opened the scoring as a shot off the stick of Jack Dever found the back of the net. The shots on goal after the first period were 17-3 in favour of Ottawa, meaning Gavin Betts had a busy opening twenty minutes of action between the pipes for the Frontenacs.

You may have expected the Frontenacs to come out of the locker room with an extra pep in their step to start the second period, but unfortunately it was more of the same from the first twenty minutes. The Ottawa 67's continued to dominate the game, with the lone bright spot for the black and gold being between the pipes. Gavin Betts single handedly kept the Frontenacs in the game with a couple of big saves. Before the second period came to a close, Filip Ekberg found the back of the net on a powerplay opportunity on a shot that Betts didn't even see.

The 67's would add an empty netter in the third period to beat the Frontenacs 3-0. 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf had to make just 13 saves for his first career shutout. The Frontenacs are back in action Saturday afternoon against the Oshawa Generals at 4:05PM at Slush Puppie Place.







