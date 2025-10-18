London Hand Kitchener First Loss on Home Ice this Season
Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - It was not the start Kitchener wanted to open Rivalry week as the London Knights stormed into the Aud and handed Kitchener their first loss on home ice. The Knights scored five unanswered before Jack Pridham recorded his sixth goal of the season early in the third period. London quickly added another to restore their five-goal advantage and skate to a 6-1 victory.
The teams will do it all over again on Sunday afternoon, with Kitchener looking to bounce back.
Attendance: 7,234
Scoring Summary:
First Period
LDN 1 - KIT 0 - PPG
9:58 Logan Hawery (2) - Jared Woolley, Linus Funck
LDN 2 - KIT 0
12:59 Julian Brown (1) - Jaxon Cover
Second Period
LDN 3 - KIT 0
2:02 Sam O'Reilly (4) - Evan Van Gorp, Henry Brzustewicz
LDN 4 - KIT 0
8:17 Ben Wilmott (5) - Cohen Bidgood
LDN 5 - KIT 0
13:13 Kaeden Hawkins (1) - Andoni Fimis
Third Period
LDN 5 - KIT 1
3:29 Jack Pridham (6) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
LDN 6 - KIT 1
7:54 Max Crete (1) - Brody Cook
The Numbers Game:
Shots: LDN 27 - KIT 20
Power play: LDN 1/4 - KIT 0/2
FO%: LDN 45% - KIT 55%
The Starting Goalies:
Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 19/20 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/20 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss (40 Minutes)
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 6/7 Saves, One Goal Against (20 Minutes)
UP NEXT:
The Rangers close out Rivalry Week with a road trip to London for a back-to-back matchup against the Knights. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Canada Life Place.
