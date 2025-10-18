London Hand Kitchener First Loss on Home Ice this Season

Published on October 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano tied up against the London Knights

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano tied up against the London Knights(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - It was not the start Kitchener wanted to open Rivalry week as the London Knights stormed into the Aud and handed Kitchener their first loss on home ice. The Knights scored five unanswered before Jack Pridham recorded his sixth goal of the season early in the third period. London quickly added another to restore their five-goal advantage and skate to a 6-1 victory.

The teams will do it all over again on Sunday afternoon, with Kitchener looking to bounce back.

Attendance: 7,234

Scoring Summary:

First Period

LDN 1 - KIT 0 - PPG

9:58 Logan Hawery (2) - Jared Woolley, Linus Funck

LDN 2 - KIT 0

12:59 Julian Brown (1) - Jaxon Cover

Second Period

LDN 3 - KIT 0

2:02 Sam O'Reilly (4) - Evan Van Gorp, Henry Brzustewicz

LDN 4 - KIT 0

8:17 Ben Wilmott (5) - Cohen Bidgood

LDN 5 - KIT 0

13:13 Kaeden Hawkins (1) - Andoni Fimis

Third Period

LDN 5 - KIT 1

3:29 Jack Pridham (6) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

LDN 6 - KIT 1

7:54 Max Crete (1) - Brody Cook

The Numbers Game:

Shots: LDN 27 - KIT 20

Power play: LDN 1/4 - KIT 0/2

FO%: LDN 45% - KIT 55%

The Starting Goalies:

Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 19/20 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/20 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss (40 Minutes)

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 6/7 Saves, One Goal Against (20 Minutes)

UP NEXT:

The Rangers close out Rivalry Week with a road trip to London for a back-to-back matchup against the Knights. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Canada Life Place.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.