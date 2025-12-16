Fronts this Week: It's the Final Stretch Before the Holidays

Published on December 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, December 19th - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Presented by: Coca-Cola

It's our annual Holiday Game and we want you to to come out in your Ugly Christmas Sweaters to help celebrate the holiday season! Coca-Cola will be spreading the holiday cheer with giveaways throughout the night and Santa Claus himself will be in the stands and on the concourse meeting all the good boys and girls!

On the ice, the Frontenacs welcome in the Eastern Conference leading Brantford Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are the #1 ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League, but they'll be missing seven of their players as they're away at the 2026 World Juniors, but the Bulldogs still have some high octane players to keep an eye on.

This Friday is also the final Friday of the month, which means it's Loonie Dog Night! THIS FRIDAY ONLY - get a FREE Loonie Dog when you purchase a beer or Slush Puppie!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Ryerson Leenders (BUF)

Parker Holmes (CHI)

Marek Vanacker (CHI)*

Adam Benak (MIN)*

Owen Protz (MTL)

Jett Luchanko (PHI)*

Jake O'Brien (SEA)*

Adam Jiricek (STL)*

Ben Danford (TOR)*

Edison Engle (WPG)

Caleb Malhotra (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Vladimir Dravecky (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)*

David Buchman (20th overall pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

* - player is away at 2026 World Junior camps

The Rest of the Week:

at Brampton Steelheads - 4:00pm puck drop - Saturday, December 20th, 2025







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.