Kitchener Rangers Acquire Dylan Edwards in Trade with Erie

Published on December 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have completed a trade with the Erie Otters, acquiring over-age forward Dylan Edwards in exchange for 2008-born forward Evan Headrick ('25) and Kitchener's fourth round pick in 2029.

"We are excited to add Dylan to our group. He is a dynamic player and huge offensive generator," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He has shown that he brings his best when the games are on the line in the playoffs and is a big reason we are excited to make this move."

The Toronto, Ontario native made his debut for the Erie Otters during 2021-22 season, now appearing in his fifth OHL season. Edwards was an eighth round pick of the Erie Otters in the 2021 OHL Priority Draft. In 187 OHL games thus far, Edwards has scored 60 goals and added 76 assists for 136 points.

This season, Dylan has averaged over a point-per-game (1.22) finding the back of the net 16 times, while adding 23 helpers for 39 points in just 32 games. He has crossed the 20-goal threshold twice already in his OHL career and is four shy of reaching that milestone for a third-straight season.

Dylan will wear number 16 for the East Avenue Blue, last worn by Carson Rehkopf during the 2023-24 season.

The Kitchener Rangers would also like to thank Evan Headrick for his time here in Kitchener and wish him nothing but success on his continued hockey journey.

"It is not an easy decision to see Evan go, but hopefully this move provides him with more opportunity where he can flourish and take the next step in his hockey career, said Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "We still have a lot of belief that Evan will be a great player in this league and wish him the best of luck in Erie."

Evan was selected 15th overall by the Rangers in the 2024 OHL Priority Draft. Through 51 games with the Blueshirts, Headrick recorded three goals and four assists.

The Rangers have one remaining game on their current five-game road trip with a midweek matchup in Sarnia. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at Progress Auto Sales Arena on Wednesday, December 17th. The new look Rangers return home on Friday, December 19th for a Midwest Division battle against the Owen Sound Attack. Friday's game is our last before the holiday break, so secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online here.

