Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 8-14

Published on December 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds started the week with a record of 20-7-1-2, having earned points in 14 of their previous 15 games. They played three straight home games, beginning on Wednesday versus the Guelph Storm. It quickly turned into a monumental night for several Firebirds. Nathan Aspinall logged an impressive five points, including his first OHL hat trick, to top the stats and earn first star honors. Jimmy Lombardi picked up a goal and an assist with his 100th and 101st OHL points. Dryden Allen scored twice, giving him the first two goals of his OHL career. Alex Kostov had a trio of helpers to extend the OHL's longest active point streak to 14 games. Darels Uljanskis scored and added three assists for his first four-point game. Mason Vaccari had another incredible outing between the pipes, stopping all but one of Guelph's 28 shots to secure Flint's 9-1 triumph and earn his 17th win of the campaign.

The winning continued into the weekend as the Kitchener Rangers invaded the Dort on Friday. Chris Thibodeau netted his second goal in as many nights to kick things off. Kostov contributed the primary assist, extending his point streak to 15 games. Bryson Morgan potted his second of the season, followed by Aspinall scoring his fourth marker of the week to extend his point streak to 13 games. The Birds held a 3-0 lead entering period three before the Blue Shirts finally got one past Vaccari for their only goal of the event. Lombardi capped things off with a shortie into the empty net, his 20th. Vaccari ended the night with 32 saves on 33 shots for his OHL-best 18th victory.

On Saturday, the Sarnia Sting in town for a fourth game against the Firebirds this season. The Sting won all three prior meetings, and the Birds were out for revenge. Ryland Cunningham kicked things off just three minutes in with his fourth of the season. The Sting potted the equalizer three minutes later. The score was tied 1-1 through 20 minutes. Chase Hull broke the tie in the third minute of the middle frame, and it held as the go-ahead goal through 40 minutes. Kostov assisted on Hull's marker to keep the point streak alive (16 games). Then, Sarnia tied the game four minutes into the third with the only tally of the final period of regulation. The game went to 3-on-3 overtime, the second time Mason Courville backstopped the Firebirds into an extra frame versus the Sting this season. Sarnia buried one 1:14 into OT to steal a fourth win from Flint this year. Courville finished with 26 saves on 29 shots and has now helped the Birds pick up points in six of his nine appearances this season. The Birds conclude the week with a record of 22-7-2-2. Their record on home ice sits at 13-3-1-0.

In total, the Birds were outshot 90-84 and outdrawn 102-73 across the three games last week. Despite this, they managed to pick up five of the available six points and move into first place in the 10-team Western Conference. The power play converted at a 37.5% clip, scoring three times on eight chances. The OHL's third-best penalty kill (84.3%) allowed only one goal across eight shorthanded situations (80.0%).

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall leads his squad with 22 goals, 26 assists, and 48 total points. Kostov now has 18 tallies plus 22 helpers for 40 points. Lombardi has the second-most goals with 20 and is at a combined 37 points, ranking third. The defense is paced by Urban Podrekar, who has three goals plus 17 assists for 20 points. Vaccari leads the OHL in wins and is fifth in GAA and save percentage. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Week on Monday, the second time this season he has earned that recognition.

COMING UP

The Firebirds will play a pair of road games this weekend before the holiday break. On Friday, they'll visit the Meridian Centre for a matchup with the IceDogs. On Saturday, they return to the States for a battle with the Erie Otters.

Story: Brandon Mills







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.