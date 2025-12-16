Owen Sound Attack Partner with McDonalds in Support of Ronald McDonald House

The Owen Sound Attack announced Tuesday a partnership with Ronald McDonald House Canada, specifically Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario, and our local McDonald's in Grey Bruce to raise awareness and fundraise with limited edition McDonald's and Owen Sound Attack warmup jerseys.

This partnership will help raise awareness of the impact felt locally in Owen Sound and Grey Bruce by countless families and children who lean on and use the supports offered through Ronald McDonald House.

"Community support is what helps families get through their hardest days together. When a child is ill or injured, care can mean travelling far from home - and in those moments, family stays. Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario serves 222 communities across our region, helping families stay close to their child and the support they need. We're proud to partner with the Owen Sound Attack and McDonald's in the Grey Bruce region to raise awareness of our mission - so no family has to face hardship alone." - CEO of Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario, W. Matthew Chater.

The jerseys, designed in collaboration between the 3 parties, will be worn starting tomorrow, Wednesday, December 17th until the end of the regular season, at all home and away games. Each jersey will be auctioned off at the end of the season with 100% of proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario thanks to the support of local McDonald's owners and operators, Christine and Steve Sgro.

"Christine and I are so proud to be part of this new adventure with Ronald McDonald House and our Owen Sound Attack! As your local McDonald's Owners for almost 25 years, we have been to countless Attack games and we are so looking forward to seeing them in their new Ronald McDonald House Warm Up Jersey's! Being part of such an amazing charity, we have been able to see how the Houses help those in need, not only across Canada, but from our local communities. Thank you all for your continued support of Ronald McDonald House and we'll see you in the Restaurants and around the rink! Go Attack, Go!" - Steve Sgro, Owner and Operator of McDonald's in Owen Sound, Port Elgin, and Meaford.

The Attack will also look to support Ronald McDonald House with other fundraising efforts alongside these jerseys as the season moves forward. As part of this campaign, the Attack are looking for local families that have been impacted by the services at Ronald McDonald House, and would be willing to share a part of their journey, and to join us at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre this year. The team will not make any health or private information public without written consent, and public or private sharing of this information is not necessary in order to take part. Any interested persons can email the Attack's Coordinator of Community Relations, Evan Longland for more details.

As part of the launch of this partnership, the Attack will be holding a pre-game ceremony with Christine and Steve, and Owner/Alternate Governor to the OHL Paul MacDermid and wife Pam MacDermid, who will share part of their personal story with Ronald McDonald House, prior to tomorrow's game against the London Knights.







