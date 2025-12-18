Attack Fall in OT 5-4 to Knights

The Owen Sound Attack were looking to bounce back from a tough weekend as they welcomed the London Knights to the Bayshore on Wednesday Night. After letting a two goal lead slip away in the second period, the Attack were able to make a come back of their own in third to force overtime, but ultimately fell short 5-4. Nicholas Sykora, Pierce Mbuyi, Elliot Arnett and Cole Zurawski lit the lamp for the Bears, while Jake Crawford registered 3 assists. Andoni Fimis and Jared Woolley led the scoring for the Knights with 2 goals a piece, while Braiden Clark added one of his own.

In the first both teams came out hot and were trading chances back and forth leading to some spectacular saves by both Trenton Bennett and Aleksei Medvedev. Both kept their nets empty till there was just 2:40 left in the first frame when Nicholas Sykora found the puck off a deflected Jake Crawford pass and ripped it past Medvedev to give the Bears a one goal lead going into the second.

The second period turned out to be a goal fest as just three minutes into the period Pierce Mbuyi tipped a point shot from Lenny Greenberg past Medvedev to extend the lead to 2-0. The second attack marker lit a fire under the Knights as they came back with four unanswered goals giving them a 4-2 lead. With Andoni Fimis getting the first Knights goal just four minutes after the Bears extend the lead to make it 2-1 but just seven second after that marker Braiden Clark tied things up a two. Fimis added his second of the period to give the Knights a 3-2 lead before Woolley scored late to give the Knights a two goal advantage heading into the third.

The third period got off to the same start as the first with both teams trading chances but just over eight minutes into the frame Elliot Arnett ripped a point shot past a scorned Medvedev to pull the Bears within one. Then with just over two minutes left in the third Cole Zurawski walked in over the blue line and fired a wicked wrist shot past the Knights netminder to tie the game at 4 and send it to overtime. Overtime started with the Attack getting a great opportunity to score but the puck quickly went the other way on a 3-1 the Knight Jared Woolley slid it past a diving Bennett to give the Knights the full two points and a 5-4 overtime win.

