Barabanov Extends Point Streak in Wednesday Night Loss to Greyhounds

Published on December 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit center Egor Barabanov vs. the Soo Greyhounds

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit took on the Soo Greyhounds for their third matchup of the season at the Dow Event Center on Wednesday night. Egor Barabanov had his third multi-goal game of the season (2G) to extend his point streak to six games, and Brody Pepoy had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist. Five unanswered goals by the Soo in the second period would ultimately power them to an 8-4 lead.

Egor Barabanov opened the scoring for the Spirit 9:10 into the first, firing in a wrist shot from between the dots for his 14th goal of the season. Hayden Barch and Sebastien Gervais picked up the assist as the Spirit took a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Greyhounds answered late in the first after their power play expired, with Christopher Brown picking up his 12th goal of the season in the slot. Quinn McKenzie picked up the primary assist, and Jakub Winkelhofer got the secondary at 17:12

Just 31 seconds later, the Soo scored again after Colin Fitzgerald picked his corner on the rush to give the Greyhounds a 2-1 lead. Marco Mignosa and Spencer Evans earned the assists as the Greyhounds went into the second with a one-goal lead.

After 1: SAG 1 - 2 SOO (Total Shots: 11 - 7)

The Greyhounds extended their lead to two after Quinn McKenzie picked up his second point of the game, setting up Jeremy Martin in the crease during a four-on-four. Lukas Fischer got the secondary assist as the Greyhounds led 3-1 9:04 into the second.

Colin Fitzgerald scored his second of the game for the Greyhounds with a one-timer on the power play. Callum Croskery set up the play for the primary assist, and Marco Mignosa picked up his second assist of the game with the secondary at 13:12.

Jordan Charron scored the fifth straight goal for the Greyhounds after he fired in a rocket from the right circle. Callum Croskery picked up the assist, and the Soo Greyhounds took a 5-1 lead at 17:13.

After 2: SAG 1 - 5 SOO (2nd period shots: 8 - 18 Total shots: 29 - 15)

To start the third period, the Saginaw Spirit changed goaltenders from Stepan Shurygin to Kaleb Papineau.

Egor Barabanov scored his second of the game with a wrist shot from the left circle, low blocker side. Brody Pepoy picked up the assist as the Spirit cut the lead to three at 7:51.

Gensen Geldart cut the lead to two after he scored on the backhand through the five-hole for his second of the season. Graydon Jones set up the play from behind the net for the assist, and Sebastien Gervais picked up the secondary as the Greyhounds led 5-3 with 10:34 left in the third.

Brody Pepoy scored the Spirit's third straight goal with a wrap-around for his second point of the game. Jacob Cloutier picked up the primary assist at 10:39 to make it a one-goal game in the third.

Quinn McKenzie responded for the Greyhounds with his third point of the game, sliding one past the five-hole on the rush. McKenzie scored unassisted to restore the two-goal lead 14:48 into the third at 6-4.

Brady Smith scored on the empty net to give the Greyhounds a 7-4 lead. Marco Mignosa picked up his third assist with the primary, and Spencer Evans picked up the secondary assist at 18:51.

With 2.3 seconds left in the game, Harris Pangretitsch scored his first OHL goal, firing in a point shot. Colin Fitzgerald picked up his fourth point with the assist, and Carson Andrew got the secondary as the Greyhounds won 8-4 on the road.

Final: SAG 4 - 8 SOO (3rd period shots 16 - 9, Total shots 39 - 31)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 SOO 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (25 saves, 30 shots, L), Kaleb Papineau (6 saves, 8 shots) SOO: Landon Miller (27 saves, 31 shots, W)

The Spirit play next on Saturday, December 20th, against the Oshawa Generals at the Dow Event Center.

