Colts Weekly Report

Published on December 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts picked up four big points over the weekend, earning back-to-back victories and continuing to build momentum as the season rolls on.

Strong goaltending has been a major factor in Barrie's recent success. Ben Hrebik continued his outstanding play on Saturday night against Niagara, turning aside 42 of 43 shots to earn Second Star honours. Hrebik has been lights out over the past few weeks, including a strong performance last week in Kingston, where he stopped 39 of 40 shots. Through 21 games, Hrebik has posted a .930 save percentage, providing steady confidence on the Colts' back end.

Arvin Jaswal has also stepped up in key moments, delivering a clutch performance earlier in the week against Owen Sound. Jaswal stopped 25 of 26 shots to help secure a big win over the Attack, giving the Colts reliable depth in the crease.

Off the ice, Thomas West caught up with forward Emil Hemming, who is set to represent Finland at the World Juniors for the third time. Hemming spoke about what the opportunity means to him and the responsibility that comes with his experience.

"Of course, it's always a pleasure being a part of the national team, for the third time now, I want to be a leader on that team and lead on the ice."

Barrie is well represented on the international stage, with Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin currently attending Team Canada's World Junior Training Camp, alongside Hemming, who is representing Finland. Over the coming days, players will take part in practices, intrasquad games, and evaluation matchups as national teams finalize their rosters ahead of the tournament.

Colts fans can keep an eye out for roster announcements, preseason exhibition games, and final selections as Hockey Canada and participating nations narrow their roster in the lead-up to the 2026 IIHF World Juniors.

Looking ahead, the Colts face a busy three-in-three weekend.

Barrie returns home on Thursday to host the Sudbury Wolves, travels to Brampton on Friday, and wraps up the weekend back at Sadlon Arena on Saturday against the London Knights for Ugly Christmas Sweater Night.

