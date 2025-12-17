Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Soo Greyhounds

Published on December 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (9-15-3-4) host the Soo Greyhounds (20-10-1-1) on December 17th, 2025 at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit last played Saturday night against the Kitchener Rangers at the Dow Event Center. Gensen Geldart scored his first OHL goal to open the scoring, and Egor Barabanov picked up two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss.

The Soo Greyhounds beat the Owen Sound Attack 6-4 at GFL Memorial Gardens on December 14th. Christopher Brown had a four-point night with a goal and three assists, and Callum Croskery scored his first career OHL goal as the Greyhounds picked up their fifth straight win.

This Season:

This is the first time this season the Saginaw Spirit will host the Soo Greyhounds after splitting two road games at the GFL Memorial Gardens. The Spirit took the season opener 5-3 after scoring five unanswered goals on September 19th. The Soo a rematch 5-2 on October 15th, also scoring five straight goals to secure the win at home. The Spirit went 2-2-0-0 from the Dow Event Center against their West Division rivals in 2024-2025.

Players to Watch:

Egor Barabanov tied Nikita Klepov for the team lead at 38 points this past weekend. Barabanov picked up three assists in two games Friday and Saturday night and now has 13 goals and 25 assists in 31 games with the Spirit. Klepov had a goal and an assist this weekend and sits at 17 goals and 21 assists in 30 games. Both Barabanov (2G-2A) and Klepov (1G-3A) have four points this season against the Greyhounds. Egor Barabanov and Nikita Klepov were also named to the Connor McDavid Top OHL Prospects game, which is on January 14th, 2026.

Nic Sima also had a strong weekend, picking up three points (1G-2A) in two games. The overage forward has 17 points (8G-9A) in 29 games played this season. Sima is three points away from his 100th career OHL point, with 97 (44G-53A) in 271 games between Saginaw and North Bay.

Rookie forward Brody Pepoy has six points (4G-2A) in his last six hockey games, and goals in three of the last four. Pepoy is up to ten points (5G-5A) in 30 games this season and is a W-Ranked prospect on NHL Central Scouting's watchlist.

Saginaw's NHL-drafted players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

For the Greyhounds, Christopher Brown was named OHL Player of the Week with seven points (2G-5A) in his last three games. Brown picked up three points in his last match against the Spirit with a goal and two assists, and has 33 points (11G-22A) in 32 games this season.

Earlier this month, the Soo Greyhounds traded for defenseman Lukas Fischer from the Sarnia Sting, a 56th overall pick (STL) in the 2024 NHL draft. Fischer has 20 points (3G-17A) in 29 games this season, and has two assists in three games with the Greyhounds.

The Greyhounds will be without Chase Reid (Team USA) and Brady Martin (Team Canada) as they attend camps for the 2026 World Junior Championships. Reid is the second-highest scoring defenseman in the OHL this season (14G-21A-35P) and a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. Martin, the team's captain, has 16 points (5G-11A) in 13 games after making his NHL debut this season with the Nashville Predators.

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players:

Travis Hayes (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TBL), Jordan Charron (PIT), Brady Martin (NSH), Lukas Fischer (STL), Landon Miller (DET)







