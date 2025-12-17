IceDogs Shop & Score Holiday Gift Pack Available Now

Published on December 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Get the best deal of the season for a limited time. Our Shop & Score Holiday Gift Pack is here featuring $130 of total value for just $100.

For just $100, the Gift Pack includes:

A $65 Niagara Pen Centre gift card

A $65 Niagara IceDogs gift card

That total value of $130 earns you 30% in savings ($30 in bonus value).

Between the exclusive merchandise available in the IceDogs team store and the variety of retailers found in the Pen Centre, the Shop & Score Holiday Gift Pack is perfect for completing your holiday shopping or gifting to the fan on your list.

How to Purchase:

The package is sold exclusively through the Niagara IceDogs Online Retail Store.

Please note: Gift packs must be picked up from the Niagara IceDogs Office (1 David S. Howes Way, St. Catharines, ON L2R 0B3), as both gift cards are provided in physical form.

Stop by to grab your Christmas gifts and pick up your Shop & Score Holiday Gift Pack, the perfect stocking stuffer.







