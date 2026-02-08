Frontenacs Comeback Falls Short as the Bulldogs Leave Kingston with 5-2 Victory

Published on February 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs wrapped up their weekend on home ice on Sunday afternoon against the Brantford Bulldogs; a team they've already beat earlier this week. The Frontenacs beat the Bulldogs in a shootout in Brantford on Wednesday night before beating the Owen Sound Attack on Friday night; meaning they've already clinched four out of a possible six points on the week. There's nothing wrong with getting greedy at this time of the season in the standings though, and the Frontenacs were looking to go six for six and beat the Bulldogs.

Despite being 24 points apart in the standings, Kingston and Brantford have played exceptionally tight games against each other this season with both teams collecting two wins over one another on the season so far. The fifth game of the season between the two sides kicked off in high gear with both teams trading chances at their respective ends of the ice, but goalies Gavin Betts and David Egorov stood tall in the opening minutes.

The first goal of the game came off the stick of Brantford defender Camron Hankai as his shot from the blueline found a way through some bodies in front of Betts and snuck over his shoulder to open the scoring. The Frontenacs had their share of chances to respond but David Egorov was dialed in between the pipes for Brantford as he denied the Frontenacs of a couple high-danger chances to tie the game up before the first came to a close.

Kingston would respond just before the halfway point of the second period off the stick of Landon Wright. The Brockville native buried a rebound into the bottom left corner after Vann Williamson was denied by the stick of Egorov to draw even.

The Bulldogs were quick to respond though, as they flexed their muscles and proved they're the best in the OHL for a reason. Depth is so important for championship-calibre teams, and the Bulldogs have it in spades. Cooper Dennis snuck behind the Kingston defence and scored on a breakaway to give the lead back to the Bulldogs. Captain Jake O'Brien would score to make it 3-1 with just thirty seconds left in the second to make it a two goal lead, although Marek Vanacker took an unnecessary unsportsmanlike penalty after the goal as he chirped Gavin Betts in his crease, giving the Frontenacs a power play heading into the third.

Kingston would make Vanacker and the Bulldogs pay as Nolan Snyder buried a chance in tight to bring the Frontenacs back within a goal. Alex Misiak threw the puck towards the Brantford cage and Snyder got a stick on it to give the black and gold life just over a minute into the third. Unfortunately for the Frontenacs, the comeback wasn't in the cards today as Charlie Paquette scored to give the Bulldogs their two goal lead back, and Jett Luchanko would score an empty netter late in the game to seal the win for the Bulldogs; skating to a 5-2 win.

The Frontenacs will have a couple days of practice before hitting the road for a Thursday night matchup in Barrie against the Colts before returning home Friday night for Talk Today Night against the Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are available.







