Robin Kuzma Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Published on December 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kingston Frontenacs forward Robin Kuzma is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording two goals, three assists and five points over three victories.

Kuzma helped the Frontenacs get back on the winning track Wednesday night, scoring twice while adding an assist in a 7-3 win over Oshawa that ended a nine-game losing slide. He followed-up the first star performance with an assist on Friday as the Fronts beat the West Division-leading Windsor Spitfires 4-3, followed by another assist in Sunday's 3-0 road win over the Oshawa Generals.

A 17-year-old from Naperville, Illinois, Kuzma has 14 points (9-5-14) through 33 games in his first OHL season. The 5-foot-11, 181Ib. centre was signed by Kingston as a free agent over the summer before being joined by older brother Andrew in black and gold. Kuzma is a graduate of the Chicago Mission AAA program.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs







