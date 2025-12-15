Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Jaakko Wycisk

Published on December 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For the second time this season, Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week rookie Jaakko Wycisk.

Jaakko's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes the BBQ Pork Bowl, Orange Chicken, and Chicken Noodle Soup.

In his first season with the Storm, Jaakko has registered 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games played. This past week, Jaakko contributed 1 goal and 2 assists through 3 games.

