OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for December 8-14, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Greyhounds' Christopher Brown Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Soo Greyhounds forward Christopher Brown is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, scoring twice while adding five assists over three wins last week.

Brown contributed a pair of primary assists on Wednesday at home to the Kitchener Rangers before scoring the game-winning goal 1:21 into overtime, helping the Hounds prevail by a score of 3-2. He was back on the scoresheet with another multi-point showing on Sunday, scoring once while adding three helpers as the Hounds beat the visiting Owen Sound Attack 6-4.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Brown has produced 33 points (11-22--33) over 32 games in this, his fourth OHL season. The former first round (16th overall) pick by the Greyhounds in 2022 has registered 86 points (27-59--86) over 185 career regular season games along with a plus-16 rating. Three of Brown's 11 goals so far this season have been game-winners as he continues a bounce-back season following an injury shortened campaign in 2024-25.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Firebirds' Mason Vaccari Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Flint Firebirds netminder Mason Vaccari is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .967 save percentage.

Vaccari's strong overage season continues as he turned aside 26-of-27 shots in a lopsided 9-1 Flint Firebirds win over Guelph on Wednesday. He was back in the crease for a first star performance on Friday, making 32 saves as Flint beat visiting Kitchener 4-1.

A 20-year-old from Mississauga, ON, Vaccari leads the OHL with 18 wins to go with a 2.55 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and two shutouts over 24 games. The 5-foot-11, 184Ib. Vaccari owns a career record of 67-49-5-4 with a 3.28 goals-against average and .893 save percentage with three shutouts over 137 regular season games between Flint and Kingston. Kingston's fourth round (61st overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Vaccari was both OHL and CHL Humanitarian of the Year in 2023-24, raising more than $13,000 for the Pediatric Wing at Kingston Health Sciences Centre by donating 50 cents of his own money for every save he made during the season. He suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Frontenacs' Robin Kuzma Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Kingston Frontenacs forward Robin Kuzma is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording two goals, three assists and five points over three victories.

Kuzma helped the Frontenacs get back on the winning track Wednesday night, scoring twice while adding an assist in a 7-3 win over Oshawa that ended a nine-game losing slide. He followed-up the first star performance with an assist on Friday as the Fronts beat the West Division-leading Windsor Spitfires 4-3, followed by another assist in Sunday's 3-0 road win over the Oshawa Generals.

A 17-year-old from Naperville, Illinois, Kuzma has 14 points (9-5--14) through 33 games in his first OHL season. The 5-foot-11, 181Ib. centre was signed by Kingston as a free agent over the summer before being joined by older brother Andrew in black and gold. Kuzma is a graduate of the Chicago Mission AAA program.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Greyhounds Prospect Kalyn McQueen Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Soo Greyhounds prospect Kalyn McQueen of the Cambridge RedHawks is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording two goals, six assists and eight points over a pair of victories.

McQueen was instrumental in Cambridge's continued success as the first place RedHawks improved to 28-1 with a pair of victories. He recorded two goals and four assists in Friday's 12-3 road win over the Caledon Bombers before adding a goal and an assist back at home on Saturday as Cambridge defeated the Welland Jr. Canadians 7-1.

A 17-year-old from Puslinch, McQueen has 10 points (4-6--10) through his first eight games with Cambridge after starting the season with 10 points (5-5--10) over 20 games with the OJHL's Georgetown Raiders. Sault Ste. Marie's 12th round (240th overall) pick in 2024, McQueen spent 2024-25 with the NOJHL's Blind River Beavers, producing 24 points (10-14--24) over 50 games. He is a product of the Guelph Jr. Gryphons AAA program.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)







